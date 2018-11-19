“Today, there are hundreds of large deployments of Mac and iPad products at businesses, with the number of products at businesses sometimes running in the hundreds of thousands, according to Susan Prescott, vice president of product marketing for Apple Inc.’s markets, apps and services,” Castellanos reports. “This summer, the company addressed a major IT pain point at many of those organizations, with the launch of Apple Business Manager, which lets IT administrators manage Apple devices, apps and accounts. It’s being used by more than 40,000 businesses of all sizes, according to Ms. Prescott.”
“The platform, combined with the November launch of the latest iPad Pro, represents a sign of the next evolution of Apple’s enterprise push, said Tim Bajarin, president of San Jose, Calif.-based high tech research and consulting company Creative Strategies,” Castellanos reports. “‘They’re slowly growing momentum in the enterprise and gearing up for a larger push, especially with these newer iPads that have more power… they’ve got the pieces in place now,’ Mr. Bajarin said, adding that a much larger marketing campaign for Apple in the enterprise could be coming in 2019.”
MacDailyNews Take: Smart businesses outfit their employees with Apple products, from MacBooks and iPads to iPhones and Apple Watches!
Why are so many people so afraid to imagine an end to the dark ages of personal computing? Too many MSFT shares in the mutual fund? We have no such problem. Apple Mac will embrace, then extinguish – whether analysts grasp what’s happening or not. — MacDailyNews, March 23, 2007
