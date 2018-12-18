“A big part of it is that Apple can fund the development of advanced technology because it is selling over 200 million high-end phones every year. This year, Apple reached average selling prices of nearly $800,” Dilger writes. “Qualcomm services a handful of high-end Androids, but these sell in far lower quantities.”
At Qualcomm’s introduction of the Snapdragon 855, “Qualcomm also detailed its CPU core advancements, which it called the biggest leap it has ever produced, claiming a 45 percent increase in CPU performance over the 845,” Dilger writes. “However, Qualcomm needs a bigger leap than that just to match Apple’s A11 Bionic from last year, let alone Apple’s newest chip.”
Tons more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple embarrasses Qualcomm yet again.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
