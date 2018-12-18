“It was embarrassing for Qualcomm when Apple released its 64-bit A7 back in 2013. It was just as humiliating that Apple was able to deliver its A12 Bionic as a 7nm Application Processor this fall,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for Roughly Drafted. “Qualcomm is still only just talking about its first 7nm chip as it’s readied for sale. Qualcomm has been making mobile processors long before Apple. How is it getting so outgunned?”

“A big part of it is that Apple can fund the development of advanced technology because it is selling over 200 million high-end phones every year. This year, Apple reached average selling prices of nearly $800,” Dilger writes. “Qualcomm services a handful of high-end Androids, but these sell in far lower quantities.”

At Qualcomm’s introduction of the Snapdragon 855, “Qualcomm also detailed its CPU core advancements, which it called the biggest leap it has ever produced, claiming a 45 percent increase in CPU performance over the 845,” Dilger writes. “However, Qualcomm needs a bigger leap than that just to match Apple’s A11 Bionic from last year, let alone Apple’s newest chip.”

