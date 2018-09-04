“Apple is likely to establish a technical lead over most smartphone brands as the company moves to a 7nm process for the A12 chip that will power this year’s flagship iPhones,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “That lead could last well into next year.”

“Supply-chain sources say that most brands are unlikely to use sub-10nm chips for some time yet,” Lovejoy reports. “Digitimes reports that four major chipmakers have delayed or held plans to offer their own 7nm process to Android brands.”

“This leaves only Apple chipmaker TSMC with 7nm process capabilities,” Lovejoy reports. “Macworld recently suggested that the 7nm process would be one key factor in this year’s iPhones being 20-30% faster than the iPhone X.”

