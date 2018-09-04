“Supply-chain sources say that most brands are unlikely to use sub-10nm chips for some time yet,” Lovejoy reports. “Digitimes reports that four major chipmakers have delayed or held plans to offer their own 7nm process to Android brands.”
“This leaves only Apple chipmaker TSMC with 7nm process capabilities,” Lovejoy reports. “Macworld recently suggested that the 7nm process would be one key factor in this year’s iPhones being 20-30% faster than the iPhone X.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s decision to go all in with TSMC looks smarter with each passing year.
SEE ALSO:
7nm chip development costs ‘prohibitively high’ for all but Apple and TSMC – September 4, 2018
Apple’s year-old iPhone X trounces Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Note 9 in benchmark tests – August 10, 2018
First benchmarks reveal Apple’s iPhone X Plus performance will obliterate even Android’s wildest dreams – July 2, 2018
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017