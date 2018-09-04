“That leaves Apple’s exclusive chip manufacturer, TSMC, as the only company expected to churn out 7-nanometer mobile processors in the immediate future,” Fingas reports. “Samsung is believed to be working on a 7-nanometer process as a way of winning back orders from Apple. For years it was the exclusive manufacturer of Apple’s A-series processors, but in the past several years Apple has transitioned completely to TSMC.”
“Apple is all but confirmed to be readying three iPhones to announce at its Sept. 12 press event in Cupertino. These include 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED versions of the ‘iPhone XS,’ and a less expensive 6.1-inch LCD product,” Fingas reports. “All of them should have a 7-nanometer ‘A12’ processor[s]…”
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone and iPad wannabes are falling even further behind!
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
