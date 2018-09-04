“Apple’s 2018 iPhones are liable to be the only smartphones with 7-nanometer processors, a report suggested on Tuesday,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “Two major chipmakers — Qualcomm and MediaTek — have postponed their own 7-nanometer launches until 2019, DigiTimes sources said. Another manufacturer, UMC, has shifted investment into ‘mature’ and specialty process nodes, while Globalfoundries has put its 7-nanometer FinFET technology on indefinite hold.”

“That leaves Apple’s exclusive chip manufacturer, TSMC, as the only company expected to churn out 7-nanometer mobile processors in the immediate future,” Fingas reports. “Samsung is believed to be working on a 7-nanometer process as a way of winning back orders from Apple. For years it was the exclusive manufacturer of Apple’s A-series processors, but in the past several years Apple has transitioned completely to TSMC.”

“Apple is all but confirmed to be readying three iPhones to announce at its Sept. 12 press event in Cupertino. These include 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED versions of the ‘iPhone XS,’ and a less expensive 6.1-inch LCD product,” Fingas reports. “All of them should have a 7-nanometer ‘A12’ processor[s]…”

