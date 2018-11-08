“At long last, the first folding phone from Samsung is nearly a reality. At its developers conference keynote yesterday, the phone maker showed off its new Infinity Flex display along with a proof-of-concept prototype of what will soon become the world’s first folding Galaxy phone,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “It’s likely to be a very expensive niche product when it launches in 2019, but one thing is clear: phones are moving beyond rounded rectangles.”

“Like it was with phablets, every major Android phone maker will soon have their own version of the folding phone, and before long the smartphones at your local Verizon or T-Mobile store will look quite different than they do now,” Simon writes. “Except the iPhone that is. With no indication that Apple will be changing its design for the 2019-2020 season, Apple is once again going to be sitting on the sidelines for the start of another revolutionary shift.”

“Assuming folding phones become a thing—and I believe they will, Samsung’s chunky prototype notwithstanding — everyone’s is going to be looking to Apple to show them all how’s it’s done,” Simon writes. “And one day they will. It just won’t be anytime soon.”

