“Like it was with phablets, every major Android phone maker will soon have their own version of the folding phone, and before long the smartphones at your local Verizon or T-Mobile store will look quite different than they do now,” Simon writes. “Except the iPhone that is. With no indication that Apple will be changing its design for the 2019-2020 season, Apple is once again going to be sitting on the sidelines for the start of another revolutionary shift.”
“Assuming folding phones become a thing—and I believe they will, Samsung’s chunky prototype notwithstanding — everyone’s is going to be looking to Apple to show them all how’s it’s done,” Simon writes. “And one day they will. It just won’t be anytime soon.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve seen with OLED, Apple won’t do it until they can do it right and they can get companies to scale up to make enough displays to be used in the world’s best-selling smartphone, the iPhone.
