“Eastman claims to have invented the ‘Find my iPhone’ function,” Baron writes. “When Jobs headed Apple, he told Eastman to notify him of any unresolved problems with the company’s products, and employees in general were expected to raise such concerns, Eastman said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. That changed after Jobs died in 2011, he claimed. ‘Many talented employees who’ve given part of their life for Apple were now regularly being disciplined and terminated for reporting issues they were expected to (report) during Mr. Jobs tenure,’ Eastman alleged in the filing. ‘Cronyism and a dedicated effort to ignore quality issues in current and future products became the most important projects to perpetuate the goal of ignoring the law and minimizing tax.'”
“Under the leadership of new CEO Tim Cook, the response to workers raising concerns is dramatically different from what occurred under Jobs, Eastman alleged,” Baron writes. “‘Notifying Mr. Cook about issues (previously welcomed by Mr. Jobs) produces either no response, or, a threatening one later by your direct manager,’ Eastman claimed. ‘There’s no accountability, with attempts at doing the right thing met with swift retaliation.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll just leave this here.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Miguel” for the heads up.]