“Siri Shortcuts bring new automation tools to the iPhone and iPad.

Well, it tries.

The very first one we tried, “Go Running,” was simple (we thought):

1. Play music from our Running 2018 playlist

2. Open the Nike+ Run Club app

Two very simple operations.

The music plays just fine, then we get the error: “Shortcuts could not open Nike+ Running. It may not be installed on this device.”

Oh, it’s installed, thanks, but it’s named “Nike Run Club.” When you build the Shortcut, the Open App action lets you choose “Nike Run Club” app, but then fails due to the app being named something different internally, “Nike+ Running.” That’s right, it cannot find the app that it just let you choose.



Nike and/or Apple are going to have to get on the same page here. You’d think that Apple and a major partner, with a branded Apple Watches, no less, would have such obvious kinks tested and fixed at launch, but… Tim Cook’s Apple.

So, guess what will happen if Joe or Jane Sixpack ever tries such a simple thing and it fails?

They’ll never launch the Shortcuts app again. Yup, it was a miracle they launched it in the first place – automation has never caught on with the masses – and then Apple blew it straight off on the execution by failing once again to pay pretty much any attention to detail and by NOT TESTING BLATANTLY OBVIOUS USE CASES.

And, by the way, while you’re at it, Apple and Nike, how about getting together and fixing the bug that causes the Nike Run Club app on the Apple Watch Nike+ to crash hard, completely borking the current run, if it’s paused and you switch to the Music app to change volume or songs? That bug – again occurring during a painfully obvious use case that even 10 minutes of testing would encounter – has only been there for years through many, many updates.

If you’re going to partner and sell Nike-branded wares, Apple, it behooves you to at least make sure that the Nike stuff works perfectly.

Again, Apple has been selling Apple Watch Nike+ devices for years and, for years, the Nike Run Club app crashes when paused during a run if the user tries to do anything in the Music app (and potentially any other app; we haven’t tested it; that’s Apple’s job).

Yes, we’re sick and tired of buying Apple Watch Nike+ units and having our runs obliterated due to sloppy fscking coding.