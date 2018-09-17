Siri Shortcuts deliver a quick way to get things done with your apps with just a tap or by asking Siri. The Shortcuts app enables you to create personal shortcuts with multiple steps from your favorite apps. Start from hundreds of examples in the Gallery or drag and drop to create your own.
Shortcuts includes over 300 built-in actions and works with many of your favorite apps including Contacts, Calendar, Maps, Music, Photos, Camera, Reminders, Safari, Health as well as any app that supports Siri Shortcuts.
Use the Shortcuts app to:
• Get directions home, send your ETA and start listening to the news, just by asking Siri
• Add a home screen icon that calls a loved one
• Make animated GIFs
• Make PDFs from Safari or any app with a share sheet
• Get directions to the nearest coffee shop in one tap
• Tweet the song you’re listening to
• Get all of the images on a web page
• Send a message including the last screenshot you took
• And much more…
Shortcuts can be launched from the Today widget, from Search or by asking Siri. You can even add an app icon to your home screen for your favorite Shortcuts.
The new Shortcuts app allows you to create personal shortcuts with multiple steps to run with a tap or by asking Siri.
• Run shortcuts with your voice by adding them to Siri
• New actions are now available from apps that support Siri Shortcuts
• Siri will now suggest shortcuts you use routinely on the lock screen and in Search
• Siri suggests actions to add to shortcuts based on your routines and recent app usage
• Change your system settings with new actions like Set Wi-Fi, Set Low Power Mode, and Set Do Not Disturb
• Send and request payments with Apple Pay and your favorite apps with the new payment actions
• Run custom scripts in Safari with the new Run JavaScript on Web Page action
• Shortcuts replaces the Workflow app and all existing workflows will be automatically imported.
• Enjoy the updated clean design
Learn more and see the full list of changes at https://support.apple.com/HT209087.
More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.