“Of all the features Apple announced yesterday, Siri Shortcuts is my clear favorite,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “I love the ability to create my own commands to perform my own tailored sequences of commands.”

“But I’m a techie. I’m the sort of person who actively enjoys creating Scenes in HomeKit, for example. To me, there’s a real satisfaction in thinking through the sequences of things I do at particular times of the day, and then automating as many of them as possible,” Lovejoy writes. “Mass-market iPhone users? Not so much.”

“As my colleague Benjamin Mayo observed when we discussed it earlier, even the name Siri Shortcuts is emblematic. It’s like Keyboard Shortcuts – and in my view has exactly the same target market,” Lovejoy writes. “The average mass-market consumer will never go anywhere near it.”

