“But I’m a techie. I’m the sort of person who actively enjoys creating Scenes in HomeKit, for example. To me, there’s a real satisfaction in thinking through the sequences of things I do at particular times of the day, and then automating as many of them as possible,” Lovejoy writes. “Mass-market iPhone users? Not so much.”
“As my colleague Benjamin Mayo observed when we discussed it earlier, even the name Siri Shortcuts is emblematic. It’s like Keyboard Shortcuts – and in my view has exactly the same target market,” Lovejoy writes. “The average mass-market consumer will never go anywhere near it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
As we wrote yesterday upon the reveal of Siri Shortcuts: “AppleScript lives!”
We’ll be interested to see if Siri Shortcuts can help in Apple’s eternal quest to bring scripting to the masses. – MacDailyNews, June 4, 2018
