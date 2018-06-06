“If you carry around more than one Apple product, you might be asking yourself when the heck the company’s first wireless charging pad, AirPower, will be available for purchase,” Jake Krol writes for Mashable.

“Well, at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this week, we learned that even after nine months since it was announced, Airpower still doesn’t have a release date or price — in fact, it wasn’t even mentioned during the keynote presentation,” Krol writes. “The company’s first wireless charging pad was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in September 2017 at a special press event.”



“But we are now halfway through the year, and the only sign of the charging pad is a small “Available in 2018″ on the company’s website. We figured we might learn a little more at WWDC this year, but turns out, we were wrong,” Krol writes. “So what happened?”

