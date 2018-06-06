“Well, at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this week, we learned that even after nine months since it was announced, Airpower still doesn’t have a release date or price — in fact, it wasn’t even mentioned during the keynote presentation,” Krol writes. “The company’s first wireless charging pad was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in September 2017 at a special press event.”
“But we are now halfway through the year, and the only sign of the charging pad is a small “Available in 2018″ on the company’s website. We figured we might learn a little more at WWDC this year, but turns out, we were wrong,” Krol writes. “So what happened?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s in the pipeline!