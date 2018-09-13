“But, Apple seems to have wiped it from existence online, and didn’t say a thing about it onstage. Attempts by AppleInsider, and others, to get comment on the matter have been not just rebuffed, but outright refused,” Wuerthele writes. “So, clearly, there’s something wrong, somewhere.”
“At present, the most common Qi implementation allows for one device to be charged by one base station. Multiple devices are allowed on one charging plate, as evidenced by a slew of copycats that have popped up since the announcement of the AirPower. There is no specific order for devices on the AirPower, like there are on some of those copycats,” Wuerthele writes. “This is implicitly allowed by the Qi standard, and the standard spells out how to do it in theory. It just appears that nobody else has done it the way that Apple is trying to do, just yet.”
“There are many charging pads at this point with multiple physical coils,” Wuerthele writes. “However, Apple appears to be going in a different direction.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple invited (and deserves) a ton of scorn and ridicule by trotting this out way too soon (obviously) and then utterly failing to deliver.
Other long product delays have happened in the past (white iPhone 4, for one example) albeit to an Apple that was much smaller and far less rich.
