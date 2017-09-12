“As Apple moves toward a wireless charging future, the company has announced that it will be developing a mat to charge multiple Apple devices at once — called the AirPower,” Anna Hensel reports for VentureBeat.

Apple broke “the news on Tuesday at its annual keynote event, after revealing that the upcoming iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X would all have wireless charging capabilities, as expected,” Hensel reports. “The Apple Watch has always had wireless charging.”

Hensel reports, “Apple also announced that the AirPower charging mat will be coming in 2018, but didn’t give a specific date.”



