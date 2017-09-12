Apple broke “the news on Tuesday at its annual keynote event, after revealing that the upcoming iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X would all have wireless charging capabilities, as expected,” Hensel reports. “The Apple Watch has always had wireless charging.”
Hensel reports, “Apple also announced that the AirPower charging mat will be coming in 2018, but didn’t give a specific date.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s “wireless” (when you ignore the required wired mat).
As we know from our Apple Watch units, it’s a minor convenience to be able to charge inductively. Easier to do in the dark, for example. But, in the end, a wire is still required.
We’ll have to keep waiting for true wireless charging over meaningful distances.