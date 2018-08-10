“Since then, however,” Heater notes, “the iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPod accessory has been MIA for reasons no one outside of the Cupertino spaceship is entirely sure of.”
Yesterday, “Samsung unveiled its own take on the tech. Granted, it’s perhaps less ambitious than Apple’s place-it-anywhere approach to charging, but at very least, there seems the very real possibility that it may still launch ahead of the competition,” Heater writes. “The Wireless Charging Duo has two distinct surfaces: one for Galaxy handsets and the other for the company’s smartwatch.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Perhaps less ambitious?” No, it’s painfully less ambitious. It’s nothing mor than two chargers stuck together. Typical me-too smoke and mirrors from slavish copier Samsung.
That said, Apple is to blame for revealing AirPower and then never shipping it.
Note to Apple brass: “Real artists ship.”
