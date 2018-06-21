Apple’s long-delayed AirPower charging mat “is taking longer to make due to a series of technical hurdles, slowing the company’s wireless strategy and highlighting supply-chain challenges that have hampered product launches in recent years,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “Since [it was announced in September 2017], AirPower hasn’t been publicly discussed by Apple. Company engineers have been toiling away to address problems. One challenge is making sure the charger doesn’t overheat. Another is the complexity of the circuitry, according to people familiar with the device’s development.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook

“Unlike wireless chargers on the market today, the AirPower is designed to charge three devices simultaneously: an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with a still-to-be-released wireless charging case,” Gurman reports. “An executive at an Apple partner that manufactures third-party wireless chargers for iPhones, who asked not to be identified, said that the multi-device charging mechanism is challenging to build because it likely requires different sized charging components for the three types of devices, which would all overlap across the mat.”

“The AirPower charger is also more advanced than the current competition because it includes a custom Apple chip running a stripped down version of the iOS mobile operating system to conduct on-device power management and pairing with devices,” Gurman reports. “Apple didn’t say when in 2018 it would release AirPower, but engineers hoped to launch the charger by June. The aim now is to put it on sale before or in September, according to one of the people.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple really needs to STOP announcing products that are nowhere ready to be shipped. You cannot freeze the market effectively for a year and especially not after you’ve damaged your reputation by promising products and then repeatedly failing to deliver.

Nowadays, after years of unkept promises, product delays, and insufficient launch supplies, when Tim Cook’s Apple says a product is “coming soon,” we’re less likely to get excited and more likely to mutter, “yeah, right.”

Real artists ship. – Steve Jobs

