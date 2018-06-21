“The AirPower charger is also more advanced than the current competition because it includes a custom Apple chip running a stripped down version of the iOS mobile operating system to conduct on-device power management and pairing with devices,” Gurman reports. “Apple didn’t say when in 2018 it would release AirPower, but engineers hoped to launch the charger by June. The aim now is to put it on sale before or in September, according to one of the people.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple really needs to STOP announcing products that are nowhere ready to be shipped. You cannot freeze the market effectively for a year and especially not after you’ve damaged your reputation by promising products and then repeatedly failing to deliver.
Nowadays, after years of unkept promises, product delays, and insufficient launch supplies, when Tim Cook’s Apple says a product is “coming soon,” we’re less likely to get excited and more likely to mutter, “yeah, right.”
Real artists ship. – Steve Jobs
SEE ALSO:
