David Heinemeier Hansson, the creator of Ruby on Rails and founder and CTO at Basecamp, via Twitter:
The iPhone XS is faster than an iMac Pro on the Speedometer 2.0 JavaScript benchmark. It’s the fastest device I’ve ever tested. Insane 45% jump over the iPhone 8/X chip. How does Apple do it?!
Yes, you read that right.
— DHH (@dhh) September 21, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, several pallets of adult diapers are speeding their way toward Intel, Qualcomm, and every other inept, outclassed chip designer on the planets’ headquarters because several royal messes of fecal proportions are about to ensue.
With each passing year… it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple's unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
