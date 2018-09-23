Every other chip maker (not outed as rank amateurs) on the planet just shit their collective pants.

David Heinemeier Hansson, the creator of Ruby on Rails and founder and CTO at Basecamp, via Twitter:

The iPhone XS is faster than an iMac Pro on the Speedometer 2.0 JavaScript benchmark. It’s the fastest device I’ve ever tested. Insane 45% jump over the iPhone 8/X chip. How does Apple do it?!

Yes, you read that right.

