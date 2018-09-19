“The Note 9, which retails for roughly $1,000, wasn’t supposed to have that problem, Samsung officials said ahead of its Aug. 24 release,” Boniello reports. “‘The battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore,’ said CEO Koh Dong-jin, according to reports. Another Samsung exec, Kate Beaumont, director of product planning, said the company now had a multi-step “battery safety check” in place and the Note 9s would ‘absolutely not’ catch fire.”
“Just after midnight Sept. 3, Chung was in the elevator of a Bayside building when her brand new phone “became extremely hot,” according to court papers. She stopped using the phone and put it in her bag. Suddenly, ‘she heard a whistling and screeching sound, and she noticed thick smoke’ pouring from her purse,” Boniello reports. “Chung put the bag on the elevator floor and tried to empty it, burning her fingers as she grabbed the smoking Samsung, the suit says. Trapped alone in the lift and ‘extremely panicked,’ Chung dropped the phone and started smashing elevator buttons, the thick smoke making it hard to see. Reaching the lobby, she kicked the sizzling phone out of the elevator.”
