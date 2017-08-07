“At the final hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court, Special Counsel Park Youg-soo said that the Samsung Electronics vice chairman was a direct beneficiary and final decision maker in the bribery scheme,” Ock reports. “The 49-year-old billionaire heir was indicted on Feb. 28 on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury for allegedly seeking political favors from the Park administration in return for paying or promising to pay 43.4 billion won in donations to foundations controlled by Park’s close confidante Choi Soon-sil and in sports sponsorship to Choi’s horse-riding daughter.”
“Special Counsel claimed that the money was a bribe to win the government’s backing for the 2015 merger of Samsung Group’s two affiliates — Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T — a crucial step for a smooth leadership transition from its ailing chairman Lee Kun-hee to his only son, Lee Jae-yong. Former President Park, in return for the money, is suspected of having pressured the state-funded National Pension Service, the largest stakeholder in Samsung C&T, to vote in favor of the controversial merger,” Ock reports. “Lee choked up with emotion and had to take a sip of water several times to calm himself during his five-minute speech as he vehemently denied all charges.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see if the Republic of Samsung has the testicular fortitude to throw the book at him or if he manages to get slither off the hook.
Samsung is intertwined into South Korea like a stage IV cancer.
