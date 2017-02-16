“The arrest of Samsung’s de facto leader will likely shock the business community and cheer the critics of chaebol, the South Korean family-controlled business conglomerates that dominate the economy,” Lee reports. “It was seen as a test of the country’s judicial system that in the past had been lenient toward the powerful business elite families at chaebol for their white collar crimes, citing their contributions to the national economy.”
“The court dismissed prosecutors’ request to arrest Park Sang-jin, a president at Samsung Electronics overseeing external relations, saying that it was difficult to justify Park’s arrest given his position and role within the company,” Lee reports. “Local media reported that Lee was sent to solitary confinement… Prosecutors accused Lee of giving bribes worth $36 million to President Park Geun-hye and her close friend Choi Soon-sil to win government favors for a smooth company leadership transition. They are also investigating Lee on allegations of embezzlement of Samsung funds, hiding assets overseas and lying under oath during a parliamentary hearing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An arrest is one thing. A conviction is quite another.
Samsung is intertwined into South Korea like a stage IV cancer.
We’ll see how the Republic of Samsung ultimately adjudicates Lee Jae-yong.
