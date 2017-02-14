“South Korea’s special prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday it would again seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, a suspect in a graft investigation that may topple President Park Geun-hye,” Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park report for Reuters.

“Lee, the third-generation leader of the country’s top conglomerate, was questioned for more than 15 hours by the special prosecutor’s office on Monday. The prosecutor is also seeking the arrest of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd executive Park Sang-jin,” Lee and Park report. “‘We have filed for an arrest warrant for Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and President Park Sang-jin today,’ the prosecution office said in a statement, referring to the 48-year-old Samsung Group chief by his Korean name.”

“The prosecution office said the charges the two executives would face included bribery, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas. The prosecution also said it would also bring an additional charge of perjury against for Lee in the latest arrest warrant request,” Lee and Park report. “The special prosecutor has focused on Samsung Group’s relationship with Park, previously accusing Lee in his capacity as Samsung chief of pledging 43 billion won ($38 million) to win support for the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc.”

