Samsung’s flagship “Galaxy S8 has a formidable challenger in the two-year-old iPhone 6s, which comes out on top in the latest speed and memory performance test,” Vinod Yalburgi reports for International Business Times.

“If you are still flaunting your 2015 iPhone 6s then you must be a proud owner of an extremely fast smartphone in contrast to the current-gen flagships like Galaxy S8,” Yalburgi reports, “which really fail to justify their high-end specifications and new hardware.”

“YouTuber PhoneBuff has put both the phones through a series of stern tests to determine the best performer,” Yalburgi reports. “Both the phones are evaluated on two counts: fastest app launching times and multitasking capabilities.”

