“If you are still flaunting your 2015 iPhone 6s then you must be a proud owner of an extremely fast smartphone in contrast to the current-gen flagships like Galaxy S8,” Yalburgi reports, “which really fail to justify their high-end specifications and new hardware.”
“YouTuber PhoneBuff has put both the phones through a series of stern tests to determine the best performer,” Yalburgi reports. “Both the phones are evaluated on two counts: fastest app launching times and multitasking capabilities.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smirk.
If it’s from a South Korean dishwasher maker, it’s not an iPhone.
SEE ALSO:
Even more problems crop up with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 – May 1, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users suffer randomly restarting phones – April 29, 2017
Samsung under fire: Galaxy S8 owners angry over ‘red tint’ display problems – April 18, 2017
Now beleaguered Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge is reportedly catching fire – October 25, 2016
Samsung refusing to pay for property damage caused by its exploding phones – October 22, 2016
Horror stories from the flight ban of Samsung’s exploding phones – October 17, 2016
Analyst estimates 5-7 million ex-Samsung phone users to switch to Apple iPhone – October 17, 2016
U.S. air passengers who try to take Samsung’s exploding phones onto planes face fines, confiscation, criminal prosecution – October 15, 201
Samsung has no clue why their phones explode, yet they shipped replacements anyway, assuring their customers they were safe – October 14, 2016