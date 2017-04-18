According to a pair of Korean tech site reports today, ‘Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S8 is facing complaints from some customers who say the display panels of their new phones have a reddish tint. The problem may be caused by the color balance of organic light-emitting diode panels,'” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“The report further notes that ‘Some customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 wrote on online communities that their new phones have a reddish screen that did not improve even after correcting color display settings,'” Purcher reports.

“Unlike LCD smartphone panels using three subpixels — red, green and blue — the Galaxy S8’s OLED panel uses two subpixels — red-green and blue-green. This may pose the risk of having a color balance problem because there are two greens,” Purcher reports. “Therefore, Samsung developed deep red OLEDs to strengthen the color and the reddish tint might have resulted due to the new process.”



