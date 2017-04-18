“The report further notes that ‘Some customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 wrote on online communities that their new phones have a reddish screen that did not improve even after correcting color display settings,'” Purcher reports.
“Unlike LCD smartphone panels using three subpixels — red, green and blue — the Galaxy S8’s OLED panel uses two subpixels — red-green and blue-green. This may pose the risk of having a color balance problem because there are two greens,” Purcher reports. “Therefore, Samsung developed deep red OLEDs to strengthen the color and the reddish tint might have resulted due to the new process.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You sure they’re just not catching on fire?
Smirk.
Don’t be stupid. Don’t waste your money. If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
