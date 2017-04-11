“A report from TrendForce published on Tuesday says that buzz around the iPhone 8 is already negatively affecting pre-orders for Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “‘Samsung has also released its flagship device for the year Galaxy S8 this second quarter,’ TrendForce said. ‘However, the high-end model is expected to make limited sales contribution because the buzz surrounding the next-generation iPhone devices is dampening demand for products from non-Apple vendors.'”

Haselton reports, “TrendForce said it expects Samsung to post flat growth as a result.”

“‘The market demand going into the second quarter is expected to remain relatively weak as consumers are holding off their purchases in anticipation of the 10th anniversary iPhone devices that will arrive in the third quarter,'” TrendForce said,” Haselton reports.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, that’s too bad.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]