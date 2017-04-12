“Samsung has gone to great lengths to position its new Bixby assistant as the automated centerpiece of the new Galaxy S8,” Nick Statt reports for The Verge. “It even included a dedicated button on the phone just for launching it.”

“However, in a statement given to The Verge this afternoon, Samsung admits that Bixby’s headline feature — voice control — won’t be ready in time for when the device ships to US consumers on April 21st,” Statt reports. “Instead, owners of the S8 will have to wait for a software update to be released later this spring.”

“Bixby was also positioned as perhaps the second most important addition to the Galaxy line during the unveiling, behind only the S8’s bezel-less display,” Statt reports. “That’s what makes it so confounding that Samsung won’t be shipping the phone with Bixby’s standout feature intact.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hardly surprising. Now, will this one incinerate your Jeep, garage, and/or home as well?

