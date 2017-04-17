Why?
1. Operating system updates
2. Dual cameras
3. Responsive performance
4. 3D Touch
5. Free of bloatware
6. Local support
7. Front fingerprint scanner
8. iMessage
MacDailyNews Take: If you want a less capable camera, fits of unresponsive performance, no 3D Touch, bloatware, no local support, a badly-placed fake Touch ID, a fake, incapable Siri, and no iMessage, get Samsung’s latest flagship iPhone knockoff.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
