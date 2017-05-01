Samsung’s has “some issues with the [Galaxy S8] phone,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “Some can already be fixed with the help of software updates, including the red display tint and the Wi-Fi connectivity issues reported in Korea. Others might be more problematic, such as wireless charging problems and random reboots.”

Smith reports, “Now, a new report reveals yet another Galaxy S8 issue that might be more serious than anything else customers have complained of so far.”

“A Galaxy S8 owner uploaded a photo on a Korean forum on Monday showing a burn-in on the screen after just one week of use. According to The Korea Herald, the burn-in appeared in the lower part of the screen where the pressure-sensitive soft key is built-in,” Smith reprots. “It’s unclear at this time how widespread the burn-in issue is. If real, the only way to fix it is to replace the display or exchange the phone.”

“Other than the burn-in claim, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series, which was launched officially on April 21, faced complaints about defects including displays with a red-tint and Wi-Fi connection problems on some sold devices,” Song Su-hyun reports for The Korea Herald. “Meanwhile, a recent report by market researcher Strategy Analytics forecast concerns about the sales of the Galaxy S8 series due to higher prices than its predecessors. In Korea, the S8 model’s shipment price has been set at a minimum of 935,000 won ($821). ”

“Samsung posted its lowest global handset average selling price in almost three years at 204,000 won in the first quarter of this year, due to a higher mix of lower-priced devices, affected by the weakening momentum of S7 devices and no support from the recalled Note 7,” Song reports. “The average selling price is about 20 percent lower than a year earlier.”

