“The mysterious reddish tint might not be the only issue Samsung is experiencing with its smash-hit Galaxy S8 flagship,” TNW reports. “Numerous users are reporting their all-new handsets are randomly restarting by themselves.”

“While it remains unclear what could be causing the glitch, it appears the issue persists in both the standard S8 and its slightly bigger S8+ sibling,” TNW reports. “Concerned owners have taken to Reddit, the XDA Developers forums as well as the Samsung US Community page to complain about the issue.”

TNW reports, “According to complaints from users, some handsets have restarted over five times within the first 10 hours of using the device.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]