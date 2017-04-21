“iPhone 7 doesn’t just keep up with the twice-as-many cores in Galaxy S8 — Apple trounces Samsung core-for-core,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore.

“It’s easy to be blinded by the numbers. Cores can be the new megapixels. But every once in a while you see something that brings you right back to reality. Case in point: recent performance comparisons between Apple’s iPhone 7, launched last September, and Samsung’s Galaxy S8, launching now,” Ritchie writes. “The Apple A10 Fusion system-on-a-chip (SOC) in iPhone 7 mops the floor with both the Samsung Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 found in the Galaxy S8 when it comes to single threaded operations.”

“Both Samsung and Qualcomm’s chipsets do perform faster than Apple’s A10 Fusion for multicore operations, but there are four high performance and four high-efficiency cores in the Galaxy S8 to the two high performance and two high-efficiency cores in iPhone 7. It literally takes twice the cores to edge ahead in the results,” Ritchie writes. “Apple’s singular drive to make the best chipsets, to treat performance and power efficiency as one and the same, and to design silicon the specifically supports software and services, will continue to provide them with a commanding lead.”

