“Shares in chipmaker Imagination Technologies plunged over 60 percent on Monday after the British company announced that Apple plans to stop using its products,” The Associated Press reports. “The development highlights how, through its sheer size, Apple’s decisions can make or break the fortune of entire companies that work with it.”

“Imagination, a multimedia, processor and communications technology company, said Apple Inc. ‘will no longer use the group’s intellectual property in its new products’ within two years,” AP reports. “Imagination says Apple has for years used the company’s technology in the graphics processor units of its phones, tablets and watches but has asserted that it is working on a ‘separate, independent’ design to control its products.”

“Shares in Imagination Technologies were down 61 percent at 104 pence in London. That cut its market value from 759 million pounds to just 294 million pounds ($950 million to $368 million),” AP reports. “Apple itself owns 8 percent of the company, which would have resulted in a book loss of almost $50 million — a sum easily absorbed by the tech giant, itself worth $750 billion.”

