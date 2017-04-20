“Steve Jobs once said that ‘innovation has nothing to do with how many R&D dollars you have’ – it’s all about how you spend it,” Andrew Orlowski reports for The Register.

“Despite spending a far lower proportion of its income on R&D* than Google, Apple’s approach is paying off in one area in particular,” Orlowski reports. “The huge investment in proprietary, homegrown silicon is giving it real-world dividends in phone performance.”

“Last week the YouTube channel Everything Apple put Samsung’s new S8 in a face-off against the iPhone – and premium contenders from LG and Google – and the iPhone won handsomely,” Orlowski reports. “Apple’s flagship bested the competition in a sequence of actions including Minecraft and Photoshop Express. The extent of victory was quite striking.”

