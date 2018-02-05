“Talk about convenient timing. Samsung’s de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, has been released from jail, just in time to watch the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang,” Jacky Wong reports for The Wall Street Journal. “His father, Lee Kun-hee—still Samsung’s chairman, despite a long hospitalization — had lobbied for South Korea to host the event, after he himself was pardoned after tax-evasion conviction back in 2009.”

“A charming family tale — but not one investors should read with any pleasure,” Wong reports. “Korean stocks deservedly trade at a discount to those in other markets, with the MSCI Korea Index trading at nine times forward earnings, versus 14 times for the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index.”

“Mr. Lee walked free on Monday after appealing the five-year prison term handed to him in August when he was convicted on bribery and embezzlement charges: He received a reduced and suspended sentence instead. The next stage could see the case go to South Korea’s Supreme Court,” Wong reports. “President Moon Jae-in was elected last year on a promise to cut ties between government and business that have in the past allowed corruption to run rampant. The younger Mr. Lee’s trial and conviction last year seemed a hopeful sign of progress. Instead, the same cycle of apparent toughness quickly followed by leniency is being repeated.”

