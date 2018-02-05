“A charming family tale — but not one investors should read with any pleasure,” Wong reports. “Korean stocks deservedly trade at a discount to those in other markets, with the MSCI Korea Index trading at nine times forward earnings, versus 14 times for the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index.”
“Mr. Lee walked free on Monday after appealing the five-year prison term handed to him in August when he was convicted on bribery and embezzlement charges: He received a reduced and suspended sentence instead. The next stage could see the case go to South Korea’s Supreme Court,” Wong reports. “President Moon Jae-in was elected last year on a promise to cut ties between government and business that have in the past allowed corruption to run rampant. The younger Mr. Lee’s trial and conviction last year seemed a hopeful sign of progress. Instead, the same cycle of apparent toughness quickly followed by leniency is being repeated.”
MacDailyNews Take: They don’t call it the Republic of Samsung for nothin’.
South Korea is thoroughly corrupt. The country is literally owned by Samsung.
I don’t know which is worse: Samsung’s slavish copying or that there are tens of millions of dullards and/or morally-crippled consumers who would buy such obvious knockoffs. What kind of person rewards thieves, especially such obvious ones? What kind of person hands over their money to make sure that crime pays? What’s wrong with you people, exactly?
It makes me sad that there are outfits like Samsung Electronics on the planet, as I was with Microsoft before them. People who work for Samsung Electronics should be ashamed. It makes me even sadder to see people supporting blatant criminals, whether it be blindly or, worse, knowingly. To those people I say: Get some morals, will you, or how about at least acquiring a modicum of taste?
What you’re doing is supporting criminal activity. It’s like you’re buying knockoff Coach handbags, but you’re paying pretty much the Coach price! Not too smart, eh? Oh, sure, you might have “saved” a bit upfront on your fake iPhone (maybe you got one of those Buy One Get One or More Free deals), but you’re paying the same data rates – after a couple years, you’ve pretty much paid the same anyway! So, in the end, you’re saving little or nothing while:
a) depriving the company who basically inspired your inferior, fragmented product;
b) depriving yourself of the real deal and the real experience, and;
c) rewarding the criminal, encouraging them to steal even more.
Not a lot of sense being made in any aspect of your toting around that Android phone, is there? Oh, right it’s “open.” Smirk. And, yes, every one of us with the real thing knows that you’re carrying around a half-assed fake, you tasteless wonder.
Didn’t you people have parents? If so, what did they teach you, if anything? Sheesh. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, August 6, 2012
