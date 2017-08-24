“One strand of the trial has prompted national debate on Samsung’s oversized influence. Leaked text messages sent to one of the Samsung executives on trial, used as part of the prosecutor’s evidence against the company, have suggested some parts of the national media may have been prepared to collude with Samsung,” Kim reports. “The messages sent in August 2016 to Samsung’s former top lobbyist Jang Chung-gi were first published by media outlets Sisain and Media Today in July and August. They include numerous requests for favours made by media executives and journalists, sent while he was deputy chief of Samsung’s group corporate strategy office. They paint an unambiguous picture of the power dynamic at play, with meticulous use of Korean honorifics and a strikingly deferential tone.”
“One text message from managing editor Kim Byeong-jik at South Korean daily Munhwa Ilbo asks Jang to grant the paper funding in the form of additional advertising contracts, saying: ‘I apologise for the shameless favour I am about to ask of you … I ask that you take interest in and take care of us on this. I’m sorry. I’ll be sure to repay you in the future with good articles and good papers,'” Kim reports. “On the day of Lee’s arrest, the paper published an editorial that lamented the event with the headline: ‘Lee Jae-yong’s arrest and the country where it’s difficult to run a business.'”
“The texts are a window into the troubling relationship between Samsung and the media, which has come under increasing pressure from politicians and freedom of press advocates,” Kim reports. “The brazenness, and some suggest collusive nature, of the leaked texts has struck a harsh chord with South Koreans, but this is not the first time Samsung has been criticised for suppressing critical media coverage.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the good old corrupt Republic of Samsung. Some things never change.
Samsung is intertwined into South Korea like a stage IV cancer. — MacDailyNews, August 7, 2017
Samsungorea. It sounds like a disease because it is. — MacDailyNews, September 11, 2012
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “AlanAudio” for the heads up.]