“Samsung officials had aimed internally for a late May U.S. rollout of Bixby, the Galaxy S8’s artificial-intelligence service, The Wall Street Journal reported in April,” Martin reports. “A company spokesman said at the time that Bixby would be ready in the U.S. by ‘later this spring,’ without specifying a date.”
“But the English-language Bixby is still weeks away from being finished, according to people familiar with the matter, though no ultimate decision has been made on timing. Recent internal tests of the service have revealed the voice-activated assistant is struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar, one of the people said,” Martin reports. “Samsung has made the feature a selling point of the Galaxy S8, which hit shelves April 21… It dedicated a button on the side of the Galaxy S8 handset to Bixby, while extolling its ‘intelligent interface and contextual awareness.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Press the button and nothing happens. That’s slime bucket Samsung’s idea of an “intelligent interface and contextual awareness.” Via a mechanical button interface, Bixby is intelligently aware of its own nonexistence or something.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another among myriad reasons why you should have bought a real iPhone, dummy.
If it’s from a South Korean dishwasher maker, it’s not an iPhone.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s two-year-old iPhone 6s beats Samsung’s Galaxy S8 in speed and memory management shootout – May 26, 2017
Breaking Samsung’s iris scanner that supposedly ‘locks’ the Galaxy S8 is laughably easy – May 23, 2017
Even more problems crop up with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 – May 1, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users suffer randomly restarting phones – April 29, 2017
Samsung under fire: Galaxy S8 owners angry over ‘red tint’ display problems – April 18, 2017
Now beleaguered Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge is reportedly catching fire – October 25, 2016
Samsung refusing to pay for property damage caused by its exploding phones – October 22, 2016
Horror stories from the flight ban of Samsung’s exploding phones – October 17, 2016
Analyst estimates 5-7 million ex-Samsung phone users to switch to Apple iPhone – October 17, 2016
U.S. air passengers who try to take Samsung’s exploding phones onto planes face fines, confiscation, criminal prosecution – October 15, 201
Samsung has no clue why their phones explode, yet they shipped replacements anyway, assuring their customers they were safe – October 14, 2016
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
Apple will continue to ignore Android market share stats all the way to the bank – October 29, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013