“The English-language version of Samsung Electronics Co.’s new voice-activated virtual assistant won’t likely debut in the U.S. until at least late June, according to people familiar with the matter, more than two months after the launch of the South Korean tech giant’s latest high-end smartphone,” Timothy W. Martin reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“Samsung officials had aimed internally for a late May U.S. rollout of Bixby, the Galaxy S8’s artificial-intelligence service, The Wall Street Journal reported in April,” Martin reports. “A company spokesman said at the time that Bixby would be ready in the U.S. by ‘later this spring,’ without specifying a date.”

“But the English-language Bixby is still weeks away from being finished, according to people familiar with the matter, though no ultimate decision has been made on timing. Recent internal tests of the service have revealed the voice-activated assistant is struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar, one of the people said,” Martin reports. “Samsung has made the feature a selling point of the Galaxy S8, which hit shelves April 21… It dedicated a button on the side of the Galaxy S8 handset to Bixby, while extolling its ‘intelligent interface and contextual awareness.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Press the button and nothing happens. That’s slime bucket Samsung’s idea of an “intelligent interface and contextual awareness.” Via a mechanical button interface, Bixby is intelligently aware of its own nonexistence or something.

