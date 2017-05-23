“All that was required was a digital camera, a laser printer (ironically, models made by Samsung provided the best results), and a contact lens,” Goodin reports. “The hack required taking a picture of the subject’s face, printing it on paper, superimposing the contact lens, and holding the image in front of the locked Galaxy S8. The photo need not be a close up, although using night-shot mode or removing the infrared filter helps.”
Gooding reports, “The hackers [Chaos Computer Club in Germany] provided a video demonstration of the bypass.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now, to be fair, this is only because Samsung is fully staffed with bullshitters, liars, and thieves who peddle half-assed iPhone wannabes to tech illiterates.
We care deeply about your privacy. So we put in place effective mechanisms that prevent unwanted snooping, while making it surprisingly convenient for you. There’s iris scanning for airtight security… – Samsung
If it’s from a South Korean dishwasher maker, it’s not an iPhone.
SEE ALSO:
Even more problems crop up with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 – May 1, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users suffer randomly restarting phones – April 29, 2017
Samsung under fire: Galaxy S8 owners angry over ‘red tint’ display problems – April 18, 2017
Now beleaguered Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge is reportedly catching fire – October 25, 2016
Samsung refusing to pay for property damage caused by its exploding phones – October 22, 2016
Horror stories from the flight ban of Samsung’s exploding phones – October 17, 2016
Analyst estimates 5-7 million ex-Samsung phone users to switch to Apple iPhone – October 17, 2016
U.S. air passengers who try to take Samsung’s exploding phones onto planes face fines, confiscation, criminal prosecution – October 15, 201
Samsung has no clue why their phones explode, yet they shipped replacements anyway, assuring their customers they were safe – October 14, 2016
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
Apple will continue to ignore Android market share stats all the way to the bank – October 29, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]