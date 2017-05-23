“Hackers have broken the iris-based authentication in Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone in an easy-to-execute attack that’s at odds with the manufacturer’s claim that the mechanism is ‘one of the safest ways to keep your phone locked,'” Dan Goodin reports for Ars Technica.

“All that was required was a digital camera, a laser printer (ironically, models made by Samsung provided the best results), and a contact lens,” Goodin reports. “The hack required taking a picture of the subject’s face, printing it on paper, superimposing the contact lens, and holding the image in front of the locked Galaxy S8. The photo need not be a close up, although using night-shot mode or removing the infrared filter helps.”

Gooding reports, “The hackers [Chaos Computer Club in Germany] provided a video demonstration of the bypass.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]