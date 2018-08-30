“China is still the biggest swing factor, and its stock market has been pummeled this year, officially entering a bear market with losses over 20 percent,” Mullaney writes. “The last time the Chinese market took a major leg down, between 2015 and 2016 — mainland Chinese stocks lost 30 percent of their value between June-July 2015 alone — the effects were felt in U.S. stocks. The wobbles in China’s stock market threaten to disrupt that nation’s growth and its ability to buy U.S. exports and it hit a lot of blue chips, and not just the industrials you would expect to suffer — starting with Apple… Even while the trade deal struck on Monday between Mexico and the United States alleviates some fears, U.S. tariffs on Mexico are still in place. And as much as another $200 billion in tariffs against China are still being weighed by the White House for implementation later this year.”
“Apple took one of the largest hits in the market when China’s markets wobbled in 2015 into 2016, with shares losing a quarter of their value as uncertainty about Chinese consumption curbed Asian demand for iPhones. But Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion valuation in spite of the Chinese stock dive and the unresolved trade war with Chin,” Mullaney writes. “‘I don’t want to say anyone is immune, but if anyone has Trump’s ear right now it’s Tim Cook,’ Zino said. ‘I think [Trump] will try to avoid hurting the company directly. It’s probably the most important U.S.-based [manufacturer] on the planet.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Tim Cook is continuing to meet and converse with President Trump:
