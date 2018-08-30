“The stock market rallied to new records this week on the prospects of a U.S.-Mexico trade deal, but the global trade war is far from over,” Tim Mullaney writes for CNBC. “It is a good time to review what investors already have learned about the trade war in 2018, and how it can still hit blue-chip stocks hard, especially with issues between the U.S. and China far from resolved.”

“China is still the biggest swing factor, and its stock market has been pummeled this year, officially entering a bear market with losses over 20 percent,” Mullaney writes. “The last time the Chinese market took a major leg down, between 2015 and 2016 — mainland Chinese stocks lost 30 percent of their value between June-July 2015 alone — the effects were felt in U.S. stocks. The wobbles in China’s stock market threaten to disrupt that nation’s growth and its ability to buy U.S. exports and it hit a lot of blue chips, and not just the industrials you would expect to suffer — starting with Apple… Even while the trade deal struck on Monday between Mexico and the United States alleviates some fears, U.S. tariffs on Mexico are still in place. And as much as another $200 billion in tariffs against China are still being weighed by the White House for implementation later this year.”

The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

“Apple took one of the largest hits in the market when China’s markets wobbled in 2015 into 2016, with shares losing a quarter of their value as uncertainty about Chinese consumption curbed Asian demand for iPhones. But Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion valuation in spite of the Chinese stock dive and the unresolved trade war with Chin,” Mullaney writes. “‘I don’t want to say anyone is immune, but if anyone has Trump’s ear right now it’s Tim Cook,’ Zino said. ‘I think [Trump] will try to avoid hurting the company directly. It’s probably the most important U.S.-based [manufacturer] on the planet.'”

