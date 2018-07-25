“Smart-speaker ownership is well distributed across age groups compared with other emerging technologies. For both first adopters and early mainstream users, the most prevalent age range skewed older, with 33 percent of first adopters age 55 and up and the largest 26-percent bracket of early mainstream users between ages 45 and 54,” Marvin writes. “The report also found that more women own smart speakers than men. Overall, 54 percent of speaker owners surveyed were women, and that jumped to 58 percent for first adopters.”
MacDailyNews Take: Smart speakers are going mainstream in the U.S.
