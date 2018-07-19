“Gruber’s departure comes as the Siri group is seeing a major haul in its leadership under new boss John Giannandrea, formerly Google’s head of AI and search,” Chong reports. “Dag Kittlaus and Adam Cheyer, with whom Gruber founded the original Siri Inc before it was bought over by Apple in 2010, left the iPhone maker years ago in 2011 and 2012 respectively.”
Chong reports, “Along with Gruber, head of search Vipul Ved Prakash has also left the company, The Information added.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Giannandrea is Siri’s much-needed change agent. He clears out the old to make way for the new.
