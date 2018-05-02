“Boarding the plane to Boston,” P.E.D. notes with extreme brevity. “Commentary and colored chart to come.”
The best Apple analyst measured by P.E.D. in Q318 was Gene Munster of Loup Ventures (0.37% error on revenue and EPS) and the worst Apple analyst measured by P.E.D. in Q318 was T. Michael Walkley of Canaccord Genuity (8.06% error on revenue and EPS).
The full list of analysts, sorted by the top-and-bottom lines, with the pros in blue and the amateurs in green, here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good ol’ Gene, topping the list!
The list of articles below chronicles the latest episode of a long litany of Apple stock manipulation schemes.
