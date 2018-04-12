“Excerpts transcribed from John Giannandrea’s appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017, six months before Apple poached him from Google,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

• Computers are incredibly powerful, but they’re also pretty dumb.

• The basic idea is that the technology should augment the human intellect, not replace it.

• There’s just a huge amount of unwarranted hype around AI right now.

