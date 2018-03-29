Frier reports, “Facebook’s new hardware products, connected speakers with digital-assistant and video-chat capabilities, are undergoing a deeper review to ensure that they make the right trade-offs regarding user data, according to people familiar with the matter.”
MacDailyNews Take: No further review is necessary. The answer is “No.” Facebook’s business model precludes user privacy. Facebook’s personal users’ are Facebook’s product.
“The efforts underscore a key concern of both Facebook and its investors: how to keep people from deleting their accounts — or just avoiding the service — over what many see as a betrayal of customers’ trust,” Frier reports. “The Cambridge Analytica affair has plunged Facebook into one of its worst crises of confidence in years. The stock has fallen 18 percent since the news was first revealed by the New York Times and The Observer of London earlier this month, wiping out almost $100 billion of market value. Facebook is no longer among the top five most valuable companies in the world.”
“The new home devices are part of Facebook’s plan to become more intimately involved with users’ everyday social lives, using artificial intelligence — following a path forged by Amazon.com Inc. and its Echo in-home smart speakers. As concerns escalate about Facebook’s collection and use of personal data, now may be the wrong time to ask consumers to trust it with even more information by placing a connected device in their homes,” Frier reports. “The social-media company had already found in focus-group testing that users were concerned about a Facebook-branded device in their living rooms, given how much intimate data the social network collects. Facebook still plans to launch the devices later this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, before you set up Facebook listening devices in your home, make sure you send your DNA off to some company to be analyzed first. Get a Google Home speaker, too, while you’re at it. You might as well get all of your private info out there for anyone’s, any company’s, and any government’s perusal, m’kay?
