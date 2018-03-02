“Apple plans to open healthcare clinics for its Cupertino employees and their families that will rely heavily on its technology,” Todd Campbell writes for The Motley Fool. “The decision reflects Apple’s commitment to leveraging its ecosystem to revolutionize this $3.3 trillion dollar market. Could Apple become your primary care provider?”

In this episode of The Motley Fool’s Industry Focus: Healthcare, analyst Kristine Harjes is joined by contributor Todd Campbell to discuss Apple’s plan and what it may mean for shareholders:

Campbell: The lines are blurring, Kristine. The lines are blurring. Technology and Healthcare, I think we’re definitely going to be talking more and more about how we’re going to be using technology to try to improve the healthcare system. You and I did the show recently talking about how Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan formed a consortium to try to figure out how to drive down healthcare costs. I think Apple’s latest move to create healthcare clinics for their own employees shows that private companies are very interested in figuring out whether or not they can do healthcare better. And obviously, there’s a major need, Kristine, because we spend so much money on healthcare every year.

Harjes: Yeah, a lot of these major tech companies have so many employees that it ends up being a fairly large expense item just to take care of them. Studies report that health problems result in 69 million workers reporting missed days each year, and that reduces economic output by $260 billion. So, this is just one more indication, this Apple initiative, that the large tech players have skin in this game and they want to throw some of their brains and some of their financial muscle around to try to cut down on those expenses, and give people a better experience, too.

When you look at what Apple is trying to do with these wellness centers, it’s not just dispensing drugs, it’s not just going in for a regular checkup. It really does seem, from early indications, which would be the website that they’ve propped up and some of the job postings that they’ve announced that they’re looking for people to fill, it’s more comprehensive than that. They’re looking for people who can do population health management, and people who can design lifestyle plans for these Apple employees and their dependents, in order to have a more holistic view of wellness.

Campbell: And that dovetails very nicely into what we’ve seen out of Apple in the course of the last couple of years, talking about their plans for healthcare. Obviously, they have the Healthcare app, and they’re trying to get more and more people to figure out new ways to use their ecosystem to create healthy lifestyle type solutions. They’re also internally spearheading all sorts of things. We’ve talked in the past about what they’re trying to do with wearables, the Apple Watch, being able to use that, use the heart study in December that they announced, use that to try to ferret out whether or not you might be at risk of an atrial fibrillation. Last year, we also heard Tim Cook say that he was experimenting with an Apple Watch to track his blood glucose levels. Clearly, Apple believes that technology can contribute to improving preventive medicine. Given the fact that we spend $3.3 trillion a year on healthcare, anything that can reduce healthcare costs, such as preventative medicine, would be a welcome advance.

