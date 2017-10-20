“Apple is working on a secret plan to turn the iPhone into a personal hub for all your medical information, CNBC reported last week,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “But it isn’t doing it alone. The company’s health team has been working with a tiny start-up called Health Gorilla, according to two people familiar with the initiative.”

“Sources said that Health Gorilla is specifically working with Apple to add diagnostic data to the iPhone, including blood work, by integrating with hospitals, lab-testing companies such as Quest and LabCorp and imaging centers,” Farr reports. “The start-up, which has raised just shy of $5 million in funding, specializes in giving doctors a “complete picture of patient health history,” according to its website.”

“Apple is looking to solve a big problem that has plagued the medical sector for decades,” Farr reports. “Hospitals often struggle to access vital data about their patients at the point of care, which is spread among third-party labs, primary care groups and specialists. And those knowledge gaps can often lead to missed diagnoses or unnecessary medical errors, numerous studies have found.”

