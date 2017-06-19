“Sources said that Health Gorilla is specifically working with Apple to add diagnostic data to the iPhone, including blood work, by integrating with hospitals, lab-testing companies such as Quest and LabCorp and imaging centers,’ Farr reports. “The start-up, which has raised just shy of $5 million in funding, specializes in giving doctors a ‘complete picture of patient health history,” according to its website. CEO Steve Yaskin founded the company after a doctor friend of his was frustrated with the process of transferring patients’ diagnostic test results in their practice, according to a blog post from Health Gorilla investor True Ventures.”
Farr reports, “Apple is looking to solve a big problem that has plagued the medical sector for decades.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple can be wildly successful in making EHR secure and accessible to the proper medical professionals.
One of the biggest issues in healthcare in the U.S. today is that there is no “Quartberback” – someone running the effort, coordinating the various specialists, making sure everyone is on the same page with the treatment plan(s), drug interactions, allergies, etc. A “playbook” showing the full picture of the patient’s health data would be very useful – and let the disparate medical personnel each quarterback on their own. Hopefully, Apple can step in, build, and fulfill this need with the company’s vaunted security and privacy. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2016
How much this would improve healthcare cannot be overstated. Apple will save lives here. — MacDailyNews, June 15, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]