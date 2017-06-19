Apple is working on a secret plan to turn the iPhone into a personal hub for all your medical information, CNBC reported last week,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “But it isn’t doing it alone. The company’s health team has been working with a tiny start-up called Health Gorilla, according to two people familiar with the initiative.”

“Sources said that Health Gorilla is specifically working with Apple to add diagnostic data to the iPhone, including blood work, by integrating with hospitals, lab-testing companies such as Quest and LabCorp and imaging centers,’ Farr reports. “The start-up, which has raised just shy of $5 million in funding, specializes in giving doctors a ‘complete picture of patient health history,” according to its website. CEO Steve Yaskin founded the company after a doctor friend of his was frustrated with the process of transferring patients’ diagnostic test results in their practice, according to a blog post from Health Gorilla investor True Ventures.”

Farr reports, “Apple is looking to solve a big problem that has plagued the medical sector for decades.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]