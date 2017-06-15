“A report today once again confirms Apple is interested in making your iPhone the center of your electronic health records (EHR) data,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple last year acquired Gliimpse, an electronic health records development company. When news of the purchase broke, I suggested this marked the company’s interest in developing its own EHR systems, and this has been confirmed by CNBC,” Evans writes. “Apple wants the iPhone to become the center for all your health data, including clinical, allergy, wellness data and more.”

“In an ideal world, your activity data would feed into your medical data, giving you and any medical professionals you interact with better insight into your physical condition. This also extends to your physical reactions to any treatments or medication you may receive,” Evans writes. “Apple seems committed to taking its platforms and creating its own standards for health data.”

