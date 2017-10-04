“It’s unsurprising that Apple has its sights set on the healthcare market,” Jo Best writes for ZDNet. “It’s an industry that’s ripe for a tech makeover, and Google, Microsoft, and IBM, among others, are all keen to show that their technology can help with the overhaul.”

“Apple’s recent interest in healthcare can be traced back to 2014 and the launch of the Health app and HealthKit platform, which together brought health and fitness tracking to the iPhone and iPad. These tapped into the trend for individuals monitoring their health data, initially allowing the tracking of fitness metrics such as steps taken and calories burned, as well as more general wellness information such as monitoring users’ sleep and menstrual cycles,” Best writes. “The launch of the Apple Watch the following year built on the foundation that HealthKit and Health had laid, allowing Watch users to not only better track existing health metrics, but also share that data with their physicians”

“Tt appears that Cook is looking to expand Apple’s B2B appeal in healthcare. In August, for example, rumours surfaced that execs from Apple and insurer Aetna had met to discuss how products like the Watch could be used to help individuals with chronic illnesses manage their long-term health conditions, rather than just enable well people to track their health and fitness,” Best writes. “In the UK, the enterprise potential of Apple in healthcare has already been demonstrated. There are two major patient records healthcare companies in the country, and both support functionality that allows iPhone users to update their own medical records. If rumours are true, then it seems likely Apple is looking to take the iPhone-patient records tie-up further, and beyond the bounds of the UK.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.