"The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of 50 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today," Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. "In this particular report we cover a surprise invention revelation."

“Apple’s newly granted patent covers an invention relating to health data, and more specifically to an iPhone that computes health data,” Purcher reports. “In the future an iPhone user will be able to place their finger across the face side camera and obtain health data. According to Apple, ‘electrical measurements may be used to measure heart function, compute an electrocardiogram, compute a galvanic skin response that may be indicative of emotional state and/or other physiological condition, and/or compute other health data such as body fat, or blood pressure.'”

“The electronic device may use one or more of the camera and the proximity sensor to emit light into a body part of a user touching a surface of the electronic device and one or more of the camera, the ambient light sensor, and the proximity sensor to receive at least part of the emitted light reflected by the body part of the user,” Purcher reports. “The electronic device may compute health data of the user based upon sensor data regarding the received light. In some implementations, the electronic device may also include one or more electrical contacts that contact one or more body parts of the user. In such implementations, the health data may be further computed based on an electrical measurement obtained using the electrical contacts.”

