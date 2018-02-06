“Last week, Apple announced another step forward in its health efforts,” Billy Duberstein writes for The Motley Fool. “The upcoming update for its iOS operating system will include a new ‘Health Records’ feature, which will store electronic medical records on the iPhone. Getting a central, easy-to-access platform for your medical records is actually quite the herculean task, with numerous logistical and regulatory hurdles. More than that, even if Apple manages to accomplish what others haven’t been able to, the iPhone giant insists it won’t be charging consumers for its achievement.”

“Other formidable companies have tried this health records challenge before, without much success. Google shut its health records initiative in 2012, Microsoft ended its HealthVault Insights platform in 2014, and the U.S. government spent $40 billion in Stimulus Act money trying to digitalize and simplify the country’s health records — and we’re still not at 100% adoption yet,” Duberstein writes. “Apple’s old slogan was ‘Think Different,’ and some experts believe this time may, in fact, be different with respect to medical records.”

“Apple has devised a system whereby doctors can upload information directly to Apple’s servers, fully encrypted, without the company ever seeing that data,” Duberstein writes. ” If Apple can link your personal health and wellness to your smartphone, it won’t have to charge for it, as it will keep consumers hooked on its extremely profitable iPhone and Apple Watch franchises going forward.”

Read more in the full article here.