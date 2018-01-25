“Apple’s next update of operating system for iPhones and iPads will include a feature called ‘Health Records’ that may ultimately be best positioned to aggregate electronic medical records for individuals,” Larry Dignan writes for ZDNet.

“The move to electronic medical records and the patient portals that go with them has been underway for years. There are multiple players in the space and tech giants such as Microsoft and Google and now Apple have been inserting themselves into the health care market,” Dignan writes. “Meanwhile, wearable device companies can also be players in the patient data game. Fitbit and Apple have been partnering with medical device makers and that data can ultimately be rolled up into a portal and health record.”

MacDailyNews Take: Fitbit is the Palm of the twenty-tens. (And, BTW, we type that with Fitbits on our wrists. Apple should buy Fitbit just for the user base, merge Fitbit’s steps and other data into the Apple Watch, and be done with it. Then we could use our Apple Watches to compete with Fitbit-wearing friends and family who haven’t yet made the leap to Apple Watch and ditch these Fitbit Flex bracelets that we don’t want to wear, keep charged, etc. The only thing keeping Fitbit alive is their legacy user base and sequestering their step data.)

“Apple has played the privacy marketing well and differentiated itself from Google’s cloud and data centric approach. In areas like artificial intelligence, Apple’s approach is a handicap,” Dignan writes. “In healthcare, that approach is an asset as Health Records will be encrypted and protected under a user’s iPhone passcode.”

