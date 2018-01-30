“We’ve seen some spectacular advances in fields ranging from surgery to gene editing, but health care still faces a lackluster problem: Many patients can only get health records from their doctor if the fax machine is working,” Ken Mandl writes for CNBC. “Even when records are stored electronically, different chunks of every patient’s health information sit in inaccessible electronic record systems in different doctors’ offices.”

“Anyone who needs their medical files gets them either printed or faxed or has to log on into separate portals for each doctor and hospital, and even then getting view-only access,” Mandl writes. “That’s a huge pain. View-only apps can’t access data to help patients share information with family and health-care providers, make decisions, monitor disease, stay on course with medications, or just stay healthy.”

“Things are finally changing. Using Apple’s iPhone Health app, patients will soon be able to download and view health records on their phones,” Mandl writes. “Apple uses Smart to connect the health app to hospitals and doctors’ offices. The good news for patients, doctors and innovators is that Apple chose a standardized, open connection over a proprietary, closed one. This approach lets any other app, whether running on the web, iPhone, or Android, use that same interface to connect. So Apple will compete on value and customer satisfaction, rather than on an exclusive lock on the data.”

