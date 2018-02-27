“Apple is launching a group of health clinics called AC Wellness for its employees and their families this spring, according to several sources familiar with the company’s plans,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “The company quietly published a website, acwellness.com, with more details about its initiative and a careers page listing jobs including primary care doctor, exercise coach and care navigator, as well as a phlebotomist to administer lab tests on-site.”

“This new primary care group — a group of clinical staff that is run independently from Apple but is dedicated to Apple employees — will initially only serve Apple’s employees in Santa Clara County, where its headquarters are located. Initially, it has two clinics in the county,” Farr reports. “A job listing for the ‘network’ posted on Indeed.com details ‘multiple, stunning state-of-the-art medical centers,’ in Santa Clara, a few miles north of its headquarters in Cupertino. One of the centers is at the new Apple Park campus, another job listing states.”

“The news comes as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan announced ajoint effort to improve health care for their employees,” Farr reports. “Aside from the typical roles involved with a primary care clinic, Apple is also looking to hire “designers” who will help implement a program focused on preventing disease and promoting healthy behavior. It’s looking for a population health designer and clinical program design lead, listings show.”

