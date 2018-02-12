“According to some benchmarks did by iHelpBR editor Filipe Espósito on an iPhone 6 Plus smartphone running either the iOS 11.2.1 stable release or the latest iOS 11.3 beta, the performance of the device is restored to its original state when the updating it to iOS 11.3,” Marius Nestor reports for Softpedia.

“‘My iPhone 6 Plus benchmarks with and without the performance reduction. iOS 11.3 really brings back the original speed,’ says Filipe Espósito in a tweet,” Nestor reports. “It should be noted that the device’s battery is degraded, according to the new Battery Health feature in iOS 11.3.”

“Even with only 75 percent maximum capacity,” Nestor reports, “the battery of Filipe Espósito’s iPhone 6 Plus smartphone can still support normal peek performance, though Apple’s Battery Health feature recommends a new battery to fully restore the performance of the device.”

My iPhone 6 Plus benchmarks with and without the performance reduction. iOS 11.3 really brings back the original speed. pic.twitter.com/PrjIIa7XLb — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) February 12, 2018

