“‘My iPhone 6 Plus benchmarks with and without the performance reduction. iOS 11.3 really brings back the original speed,’ says Filipe Espósito in a tweet,” Nestor reports. “It should be noted that the device’s battery is degraded, according to the new Battery Health feature in iOS 11.3.”
“Even with only 75 percent maximum capacity,” Nestor reports, “the battery of Filipe Espósito’s iPhone 6 Plus smartphone can still support normal peek performance, though Apple’s Battery Health feature recommends a new battery to fully restore the performance of the device.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It works! Now, get that battery replaced while it’s still just $29!
